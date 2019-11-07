Bulls' Kris Dunn: Swipes five in Wednesday's win
Dunn produced 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), five steals, three rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 win over the Hawks.
Dunn matched his career high in steals and has snagged at least three in four of nine appearances. Moreover, this was his best scoring effort of the season. He's making the most of his minutes, but Dunn has only seen at least 20 minutes four times thus far.
