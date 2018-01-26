Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday that Dunn hasn't made much progress in his recovery from a concussion and may be out "a while longer," Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Dunn was not given a timetable for a return while he continues to experience headaches, but Hoiberg's update is certainly not encouraging regarding the point guard's recovery. It remains unclear when he'll be able to get back on the court. In the meantime, Jerian Grant will seemingly continue to handle the starting point guard duties.