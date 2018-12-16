Bulls' Kris Dunn: Team-high 24 points in victory
Dunn had 24 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 victory over the Spurs.
Dunn moved into the starting lineup Saturday, a position he is likely to maintain going forward. He was crucial as the Bulls came back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to record an impressive victory. He is back to his regular playing time after just three games and based on these numbers, needs to be on a roster everywhere.
