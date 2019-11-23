Dunn amassed eight points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes during Friday's 116-108 loss to Miami.

Dunn collected another three steals in the loss, taking his season average to 2.2 steals per game. He comes in as the third-ranked player in that category behind Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard. He continues to come off the bench and is typically playing around 20 minutes per night. This certainly puts a cap on his overall value which makes him more of a steals streamer in 12-team leagues.