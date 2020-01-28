Dunn delivered 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 110-109 win over the Spurs.

Dunn has shown a knack for contributing on both ends of the floor during any given night and while the fourth-year point guard is averaging his lowest scoring figure since joining the Bulls ahead of the 2017-18 season, he might provide decent value in deepest formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on a consistent basis. For what is worth, he has scored 10 or more points in each of his last six starts.