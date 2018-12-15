Bulls' Kris Dunn: To enter starting five
Dunn will enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Sam Smith of Bulls.com reports.
Dunn was likely going to take over at point guard regardless, but with Zach LaVine (ankle) out, Dunn will share the backcourt with Ryan Arcidiacono. Dunn played 26 minutes Thursday in Orlando, finishing with five points, four rebounds and two assists in his second game back from a lengthy injury layoff.
