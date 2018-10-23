Dunn has been ruled out for the next 4-to-6 weeks with an MCL sprain, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Dunn suffered the injury in Monday night's game against Dallas in the second quarter, although Chicago's training staff cleared him to finish out the rest of the contest, per K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. He managed to log 30 minutes and collected nine points along with seven assists and four rebounds. The injury will cost Dunn at least the next month, with updates on his progress figuring to emerge periodically. Expect Cameron Payne and Ryan Arcidiacono to see an increased role while Dunn is on the mend.