Bulls' Kris Dunn: To start Monday
Dunn will start Monday's preseason opener against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The Bulls will go with Dunn and Zach LaVine in the backcourt, with Otto Porter, Lauri Markkanen and Cristiano Felicio up front. Coach Jim Boylen has implied that he'll try out multiple lineups during the preseason, but the fact that Dunn is getting the early nod over Tomas Satoransky at point guard is a noteworthy development worth monitoring over the next two weeks.
