Bulls' Kris Dunn: Unlikely for Sunday
Dunn (knee) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against Toronto, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Dunn is in Chicago for further tests to determine the significance of the knee injury that caused him to miss Friday's game against Brooklyn. Look for a further update on his availability to come ahead of tipoff, though at this point it appears that he'll be held out again. In that case, Chandler Hutchison and Denzel Valentine should continue to play expanded roles.
