Bulls' Kris Dunn: Unlikely to play Monday
Dunn (migraine) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn is dealing with a migraine and missed Monday's shootaround as a result. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff, but assuming the 24-year-old is unable to suit up, Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison would likely benefit from increased roles.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...