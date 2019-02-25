Dunn (migraine) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bucks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn is dealing with a migraine and missed Monday's shootaround as a result. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff, but assuming the 24-year-old is unable to suit up, Ryan Arcidiacono and Shaquille Harrison would likely benefit from increased roles.