Dunn (back) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Utah, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Although he didn't practice Friday, it looks increasingly likely that Dunn will play against the Jazz. In 45 games this season, the third-year guard's averaging 11.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 30.4 minutes.