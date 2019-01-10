Dunn provided 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in the Bulls' 124-112 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Dunn left fantasy owners satisfied with another well-balanced line, the type that he's made his hallmark as the starting point guard. The third-year pro is averaging 15.3 points, 8.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 32.8 minutes in his first four games of 2019, while also shooting an impressive 54.0 percent, including 50.0 percent from three-point range. Dunn's ability to check off every box on the stat sheet and efficient offensive performance project to keep his value robust across all formats, and his 22.4 percent usage rate is representative of how consistently involved he is.