Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will miss two-to-four weeks

Dunn (finger) is expected to be sidelined two-to-four weeks after seeing a hand specialist Monday, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Dunn was a favorite to begin the season as the team's No. 1 point guard, but someone else will get the nod in his absence. The injury doesn't seem too serious, however, and he should be back in action by the end of October or mid-November. In the meantime, Jerian Grant and Denzel Valentine will probably see the bulk of the point guard minutes and could make for cheap, albeit risky, DFS options.