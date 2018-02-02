Dunn (concussion) will not join the Bulls on their current West Coast road trip, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This means that Dunn will be out for Saturday's game against the Clippers and Monday's game against the Kings at the very least, making his next opportunity to return next Friday when the team returns home to play Minnesota. Expect another update on Dunn's timetable to come later next week, but the point guard hasn't shown any signs of being close to a return to the hardwood.