Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will not play Tuesday

Dunn (finger) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Dunn practiced Monday, which is certainly a good sign for his availability moving forward. Coach Fred Hoiberg noted that he is hopeful Dunn might be able to play Thursday against the Hawks. He will come off the bench when he does return, however. In the meantime, Jerian Grant should continue seeing the bulk of the run at point guard.