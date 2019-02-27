Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will play and start Wednesday
Dunn (head) will play and start in Wednesday's contest against Memphis, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
As expected, Dunn, who has been battling a migraine recently, will return to the starting lineup Wednesday after a one-game absence. It's assumed that the Providence product will be at full-strength and will likely see around his season average of 31.0 minutes of action Wednesday.
