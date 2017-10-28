Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will play off bench

Dunn (finger) will make his season debut off the bench Saturday against the Thunder, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn had been on the shelf with a dislocated finger, but coach Fred Hoiberg said the Providence product will make his Bulls debut Saturday. Dunn will come off the bench and his minutes load will be based upon how he feels, per Hoiberg.

