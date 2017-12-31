Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will play, start Sunday vs. Wizards
Dunn (knee) is listed in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn went through pregame warmups to test out the injury and apparently everything feels fine, as he's expected to start as usual. The Bulls aren't reporting any sort of restrictions on his workload, so season-long fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him. That said, Dunn could be somewhat of a risky play in DFS contests due to the fact that he's fresh off an injury. With Dunn back, Jerian Grant should head back to the bench and lose a considerable amount of value in doing so.
