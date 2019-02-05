Dunn (pelvis) participated in Tuesday's practice and will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Dunn was sidelined for Monday's practice due to a bruised pelvis, but it doesn't appear to be that serious and won't cost him any time. Except the point guard to be in the lineup and a full go against New Orleans on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories