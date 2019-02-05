Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will play Wednesday
Dunn (pelvis) participated in Tuesday's practice and will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Dunn was sidelined for Monday's practice due to a bruised pelvis, but it doesn't appear to be that serious and won't cost him any time. Except the point guard to be in the lineup and a full go against New Orleans on Wednesday.
