Dunn (toe) did not travel with the Bulls for Monday's game against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn is dealing with a sprained toe and the Bulls have no real reason to rush him back with the playoffs not in the picture, so he'll sit a second straight contest. His next opportunity to take the court will come on Wednesday against the Nuggets, though tentatively consider him questionable for the time being. Along with Dunn, Zach LaVine (knee) will also sit out, which means more minutes for the likes of Cameron Payne, Antonio Blakeney and Jerian Grant in the backcourt.