Dunn (toe) will not play Tuesday against Houston, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn will miss a sixth consecutive contest as he continues to battle a sprained toe on his right foot. With Zach LaVine (knee) also out, expect Cam Payne to make another start at point guard, with Justin Holiday, David Nwaba and Jerian Grant also in line for increased opportunity.

