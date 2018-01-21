Dunn (concussion) will not play Monday against the Pelicans, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dunn is apparently still feeling some ill-effects from his face-first fall earlier in the week that resulted in a concussion and some damaged teeth, so he'll be held out for a second straight game. With Dunn sidelined, look for Jerian Grant to pick up another start at point guard, while Denzel Valentine should also see some increased run. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against the 76ers.