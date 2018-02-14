Dunn (concussion) will start and play limited minutes Wednesday against Toronto, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Dunn went through practice Tuesday and emerged with no setbacks, so the Bulls will allow him to play roughly 20 minutes Wednesday night as they close out their pre-All-Star-break schedule. The second-year guard has not played since Jan. 17, but he said he's aiming to play in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge, assuming everything goes well Wednesday. Barring a setback, Dunn should be back in close to full capacity after the All-Star break. The Bulls resume play next Thursday (Feb. 22) against the Sixers.