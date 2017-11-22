Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start at point guard Tuesday

Dunn will get the start at point guard for Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers, Darnell Mayberry of The Oklahoman reports.

Dunn is coming off two of the best games of his young career, and will now get his second start of the season. He racked up 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.5 steals across 26.7 minutes off the bench in the aforementioned two-game stretch. Jerian Grant will slide to a reserve role as a result of Dunn's emergence in the starting lineup.