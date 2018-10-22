Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start Monday
Dunn will return to the starting lineup Monday night against the Mavericks.
After missing the first two games of the season following the birth of his child, Dunn will move back into the starting lineup at point guard. Dunn is not expected to face any sort of minutes limitation, and his return should mean in a reduced role for Cam Payne, who had been starting in his place.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...