Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start, play limited minutes Wednesday
Dunn (concussion) will start and play limited minutes Wednesday against the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Dunn went through practice Tuesday and emerged with no setbacks, so the Bulls will allow him to play roughly 20 minutes Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break, according to Friedell. The second-year point guard hasn't played since Jan. 17, but he said he's aiming to play in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge, assuming everything goes well Wednesday. Barring a setback, Dunn should be back in close to full capacity after the All-Star break. The Bulls resume play Feb. 22 against the 76ers.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Listed as probable for Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Practicing Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains out Monday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Out of protocol, will miss next two games•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Remains without timetable for return•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Exits concussion protocol, practices in G-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...