Dunn (concussion) will start and play limited minutes Wednesday against the Raptors, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Dunn went through practice Tuesday and emerged with no setbacks, so the Bulls will allow him to play roughly 20 minutes Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break, according to Friedell. The second-year point guard hasn't played since Jan. 17, but he said he's aiming to play in Friday's Rising Stars Challenge, assuming everything goes well Wednesday. Barring a setback, Dunn should be back in close to full capacity after the All-Star break. The Bulls resume play Feb. 22 against the 76ers.