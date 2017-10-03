Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start Wednesday
Dunn, who will be coming off the bench during the Bulls' first preseason game Tuesday against the Pelicans, is set to draw the start during Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Dunn, who the Bulls acquired during the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves, is one of the more intriguing new pieces for the team. He struggled offensively last year (his rookie campaign), posting 3.8 points on 37.7 percent shooting across 17.1 minutes per contest. But, he's already a polished defender and solid passer.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: To miss remainder of summer league•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Headed to Chicago•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Shows preview of future in finale•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will start at point guard Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Sees just six minutes Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Pads steal total Thursday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...