Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start Wednesday

Dunn, who will be coming off the bench during the Bulls' first preseason game Tuesday against the Pelicans, is set to draw the start during Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dunn, who the Bulls acquired during the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves, is one of the more intriguing new pieces for the team. He struggled offensively last year (his rookie campaign), posting 3.8 points on 37.7 percent shooting across 17.1 minutes per contest. But, he's already a polished defender and solid passer.