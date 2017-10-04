Bulls' Kris Dunn: Works on both sides of ball Tuesday
Dunn posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Pelicans.
Dunn's poor shooting last season is a point of concern for skeptics, but he was clearly efficient Tuesday. It remains to be seen if that can be kept up throughout the preseason, however. Other than his scoring, he looked good on defense -- his main strength -- but struggled passing, committing the same number of turnovers as assists. He'll draw the start Wednesday.
More News
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Will start Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: To miss remainder of summer league•
-
Bulls' Kris Dunn: Headed to Chicago•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Shows preview of future in finale•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Will start at point guard Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Kris Dunn: Sees just six minutes Monday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...