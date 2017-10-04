Bulls' Kris Dunn: Works on both sides of ball Tuesday

Dunn posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Dunn's poor shooting last season is a point of concern for skeptics, but he was clearly efficient Tuesday. It remains to be seen if that can be kept up throughout the preseason, however. Other than his scoring, he looked good on defense -- his main strength -- but struggled passing, committing the same number of turnovers as assists. He'll draw the start Wednesday.