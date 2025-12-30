site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
Olbrich (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Olbrich rarely plays for the Bulls, so his absence won't affect the rotation. His next chance to play will come against the Magic on Friday.
