Olbrich (illness) isn't listed on the Bulls' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nets.

Olbrich was inactive for the G League Windy City Bulls' most recent game Thursday against the San Diego Clippers while he recovered from an illness, but his absence from Chicago's injury report Sunday suggests that the two-way center is healthy again and has rejoined the parent club. Though Olbrich looks like he'll be available Sunday, he hasn't been a regular part of the rotation when he's been up with the NBA team and may not be designated as one of the Bulls' 12 active players for the contest.