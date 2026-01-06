Olbrich chipped in zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 12 minutes during Monday's 115-101 loss to the Celtics.

Olbrich had missed three straight games for the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain before he was cleared to play in advance of Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Hornets. The rookie center was left out of the rotation for that contest, but he received the chance to play some minutes behind Nikola Vucevic on Monday with both Jalen Smith (concussion) and Zach Collins (toe) sitting out. However, once either or both of Smith or Collins return to action, Olbrich is likely to find himself back outside of the rotation.