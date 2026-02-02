Olbrich finished Sunday's 134-91 loss to the Heat with nine points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 11 minutes.

Jalen Smith (calf) missed his second straight game, while Nikola Vucevic was back in action after a maintenance day Saturday. Olbrich made the most of his limited run Sunday, and if the Bulls are able to move one or both of Vucevic and Smith at the trade deadline, the rookie could suddenly become relevant in fantasy hoops.