Olbrich was selected by the Bulls with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Olbrich joins Chicago following an efficient stint in Australia's National Basketball League, where he averaged 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 60.2 percent shooting in 16.7 minutes per game across 29 appearances. With limited playing time overseas and a need to add strength, he profiles as more of a long-term developmental project. According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, the 21-year-old big man is expected to sign a two-way deal and is likely to see most of his playing time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls in 2025-26.