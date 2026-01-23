Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olbrich is probable for Saturday's game against Boston with a right thoracic strain.
Olbrich is expected to be available off the bench Saturday. The rookie second-rounder didn't appear in Thursday's win in Minnesota, so his likely presence doesn't seem to affect the Chicago frontcourt rotation.
