Olbrich (calf) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Olbrich played through a calf issue Monday, and it looks like he will play through it again Wednesday, barring any setback. Olbrich has not been a consistent part of the Bulls' rotation, appearing in only two games this season, both of which Jalen Smith (hamstring) was sidelined for. Smith is questionable for Wednesday, and if he does not play, then Olbrich could remain in the rotation.