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Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Upgraded to available
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1 min read
Olbrich (foot) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Olbrich is overcoming a probable tag due to a foot injury Tuesday. With Nick Richards (elbow) out, Olbrich should handle the backup role at center behind Guerschon Yabusele.
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