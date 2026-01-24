Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Upgraded to available
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olbrich (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
As expected, Olbrich will be available off the bench Saturday. However, he's not expected to carry much fantasy upside in most formats, as he averages just 7.3 minutes per game this season.
