Bulls' Lachlan Olbrich: Won't play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Olbrich (ankle) will not play Friday against the Magic.
Olbrich is not a rotation player for Chicago, so his absence won't have an impact on the rotation. He remains week-to-week.
