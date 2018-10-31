Coach Fred Hoiberg said Wednesday that Markkanen is still weeks away from participating in contact drills, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports. "He's getting on the track and doing some straight-ahead running," Hoiberg said. "He feels good. He doesn't have any pain with that. He's still a couple weeks away from really doing anything as far as contact is concerned. But it's good to see him upping his activity."

This isn't exactly the most encouraging update, but with the lottery clearly in their sights, the Bulls certainly won't rush Markkanen back into action. At this point, it looks as though a late-November return is still realistic, but Markkanen will likely need several practices to get back up to speed, and he could have his minutes monitored, initially, when he's cleared to return to game action. For now, expect Jabari Parker and Chandler Hutchison to continue to pick up most of the minutes at power forward with Bobby Portis also on the shelf.