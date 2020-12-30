Markkanen aggravated his left calf injury during Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Wizards, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old aggravated the injury late in the first half and attempted to retake the court after halftime, but he exited for good early in the third quarter. Markkanen finished with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds in 19 minutes, and his availability for Thursday's rematch with Washington is up in the air.