Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: All-around effort Saturday

Markkanen finished with 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and one assist in 37 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 victory over the Spurs.

Markkanen has his third game of at least 20 points since returning from injury, finishing with 23 points including three triples. Perhaps the most positive aspect of his game so far has been his improvement on the defensive end. In his seven games since returning he has a combined 10 steals and six blocks. These are certainly not mind-blowing but are a big step in the right direction.