Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Ankle injury not considered serious
Markkanen (ankle) did not practice Monday, but his ankle only has minimal swelling, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Markkanen departed Saturday's game against the Spurs with a sprained left ankle, which limited him to a season-low 15 minutes of action. The rookie was held out of Monday's session on what appears to be a precautionary basis. With the Bulls off until Wednesday, Markkanen's activity level at Tuesday's practice could ultimately determine his status.
