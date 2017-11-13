Markkanen (ankle) did not practice Monday, but his ankle only has minimal swelling, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen departed Saturday's game against the Spurs with a sprained left ankle, which limited him to a season-low 15 minutes of action. The rookie was held out of Monday's session on what appears to be a precautionary basis. With the Bulls off until Wednesday, Markkanen's activity level at Tuesday's practice could ultimately determine his status.