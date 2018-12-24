Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another 30-point effort Sunday

Markkanen finished with 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-92 victory over the Cavaliers.

Markkanen put up at least 30 points for the second straight game Sunday, torching the Cavaliers for 31 points, going 11-of-18 from the field. After an eight-point outing just two games ago, Markkanen has been noticeably more aggressive on the offensive end, resulting in back-to-back wins for the Bulls. As long as Zach LaVine (ankle) is out, Markkanen is going to get all the shots he can handle.