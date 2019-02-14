Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another double-double in win

Markkanen scored 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 win over the Grizzlies.

That's now five straight double-doubles for Markkanen, who would have nine straight had he not fallen one board short against the Hornets on Feb. 2. The second-year forward is averaging 22.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 three-pointers over that nine-game stretch, and he seems headed for a big finish to the season as one of the focal points of the rebuilding Bulls' offense.