Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another poor showing in loss

Markkanen had 11 points (2-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 loss to the Bucks.

Markkanen struggled again Thursday, continuing his terrible start to the season. The lack of production is beginning to be a real issue for Markkanen who needs to get something going sooner rather than later. He is barely a top-90 player through his first 12 games, a world away from where he was being drafted. Given the Bulls' current direction, there is no reason to think he is losing playing time moving forward. That at least ensures him an opportunity to get things turned around.