Markkane had just three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in Friday's loss to the Grizzlies.

Markkanen is in a complete tailspin at this point, as he's averaging just 4.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes over his last five contests. In that span, he's shooting only 29.2 percent from the field and providing no value on the defensive end. In standard leagues, Markkanen should've been dropped a week or two ago, but if for some reason you haven't cut bait yet, it's officially time to do so.