Markkanen recorded 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Tuesday's win over the Thunder.
Markkanen continued his superb play since returning from a shoulder injuring and posted at least 20 points for a third time over the past four games. The Arizona product is now averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the first four games since the All-Star break. Markkanen will look to keep things rolling against the Spurs on Wednesday.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Grabs seven rebounds in win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 23 points in return•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Officially available Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Likely available Thursday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Trending toward playing Thursday•