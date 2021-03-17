Markkanen recorded 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Markkanen continued his superb play since returning from a shoulder injuring and posted at least 20 points for a third time over the past four games. The Arizona product is now averaging 19.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the first four games since the All-Star break. Markkanen will look to keep things rolling against the Spurs on Wednesday.