Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Averaging outing vs. Nets
Markkanen finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, a block and a steal across 33 minutes Sunday against Brooklyn.
Markkanen was efficient in a 117-100 loss at home, knocking down 45.5 percent of his field goals and draining a three. He's made a shot from beyond the arc in every game he's appeared in so far this season (16), and he's also been piecing together diverse final lines of late (17.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over the last five games). Markkanen will take the court next against Portland on Wednesday.
