Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed that Markkanen (personal) would rejoin the team in Sacramento ahead of Monday's game against the Kings.

As expected, Markkanen will return from a two-game absence due to a personal matter to join a new-look Bulls frontcourt in the wake of last week's trade of Nikola Mirotic to the Pelicans. While Mirotic's departure doesn't impact Markkanen's standing as the Bulls' starting power forward, it nonetheless takes one variable out of the equation in a crowded frontcourt. Expect Hoiberg to deploy starters Markkanen and Robin Lopez and key reserve Bobby Portis as the team's primary big men the rest of the season.