Markkanen (back) will re-join the starting five for Friday's tilt against the Bucks.

Markkanen was cleared to play earlier, though it wasn't entirely certain if he would be re-inserted into the starting lineup right away. He could be facing a minutes restriction, though his placement into the lineup suggests he's doing well. Over his past 13 appearances, the rookie is posting 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 threes per game.