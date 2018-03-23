Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Back in starting five
Markkanen (back) will re-join the starting five for Friday's tilt against the Bucks.
Markkanen was cleared to play earlier, though it wasn't entirely certain if he would be re-inserted into the starting lineup right away. He could be facing a minutes restriction, though his placement into the lineup suggests he's doing well. Over his past 13 appearances, the rookie is posting 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 threes per game.
